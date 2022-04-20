PHOTO GALLERY: Inside QuikTrip’s New Remote Travel Centers
The design of the remote travel centers is intentionally the same as a traditional QT convenience store — a design that has been honed over 63 years in business.
“We are striving to ensure our ‘QT culture’ is consistent with our service and brand that so many customers have come to love,” Jefferson-Smith stated.
At the same time, the convenience retailer is targeting new truck traffic and new local customers with its remote travel centers. “Our goal is to create meaningful connections with our new local customers in the Remote Store Network, but also serve travelers in the busy parts of the country,” she noted.
QuikTrip intends to keep up the rapid expansion of this new network. While the concept is still a bit too new for any tweaks or adjustments just yet, Jefferson-Smith said the retailer plans to “learn as much as we can as we continue to build.”
Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown to a more than $11 billion privately held company with 900-plus stores in 15 states. QuikTrip gives back to the communities it serves, donating 5 percent of its net profits to charitable organizations each year.