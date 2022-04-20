PHOTO GALLERY: Inside QuikTrip’s New Remote Travel Centers

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) is trucking along its in development of a new network of remote travel centers designed specifically for highly trafficked areas of the country.

The first location debuted in Joplin, Mo., in June 2020 and since then, QT has rapidly expanded the network to now include more than a dozen locations.

Its latest remote travel center opened in Cottondale, Ala., in February 2022. This milestone location marked the chain’s first store in the state of Alabama.

The most obvious distinction between a traditional QT convenience store and a remote travel center is the size. While the chain’s traditional c-stores range from 4,100 to 5,700 square feet, the travel center stores average approximately 8,000 square feet.

They are also surrounded by a larger lot with room to service about 20 cars for gas, as well as six diesel bays for trucks, depending on the location, according to Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communications manager for the Tulsa, Okla.-based chain.

Fresh food is a focal point within the new remote travel centers. They feature an expanded QT Kitchens concept, offering made-fresh-to-order food, premium specialty drinks, tasty frozen treat selections, and more.

The new travel center model is created specifically for highly traveled areas of the country that are also within a reasonable proximity to a QT Distribution Center for access to fresh food and drink items, Jefferson-Smith explained.

Customers at the remote travel centers will find freshly crafted made-to-order sandwiches, salads and wraps, as well as fresh doughnuts and pastries. In the area of beverages, the selection encompasses freshly brewed coffee, cold brew coffee, freshly brewed QTea, as well as premium specialty drinks.

QT Kitchens customer favorites include soft pretzels, extra-large pizzas, mac & cheese, custom breakfast tacos, hardwood smoked BBQ sandwiches, and the QuikShake.