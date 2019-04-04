QuikTrip Celebrates 800th Store Milestone

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. will celebrate the opening of its 800th convenience store April 6.

The milestone store is located at 8850 Culebra Road in San Antonio, one of the retailer's newest markets that it first entered in fall 2018.

"It's incredible to think that our company started as a small grocery store and after 60 years, we have reached this point of opening our 800th convenience store," said QuikTrip Marketing Director Steve Wilson. "Our team has worked hard to stay at the forefront of the gasoline and c-store industry."

The 800th store opens less than five years after QuikTrip opened its 700th store in Overland, Mo., as Convenience Store News previously reported.

QuikTrip began business in 1958 when Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux opened a small grocery store in their hometown of Tulsa. Today, QuikTrip operates in 11 states and 14 markets, and employs approximately 20,000 people nationwide.

"We have perfected the secret sauce of hiring the best people and providing the best possible experience for our customers," Wilson said. "Our employees make us QuikTrip. They live our brand each and every day and their friendly relationship with our customers is genuine and special."