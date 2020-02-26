QuikTrip Coins a New Term: Snackle

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. is setting out to formalize the definition of snackle, a self-created term that bridges the gap between snacks and meals. A snackle is part snack, part meal in the form of a "perfectly satisfying" food or drink from QuikTrip.

A snackle can take many forms and taste profiles, giving it the unique ability to satisfy any craving at any time, the company said.

The convenience store retailer is promoting snackles through a series of advertisements starring Chuck Norris that explains and defines the term.

"We've had a ton of fun playing with this new term 'snackle' over the past several months and it has really caught on nicely being used much more often by our customers," said QuikTrip marketing and communications manager Mendi Parker. "We have so many snackles to offer in a QT store that are part snack and part meal, satisfying hunger and thirst for our customers."

QuikTrip hopes that Merriam-Webster will consider the word for the dictionary's new word submissions this year and plans to submit it to the Oxford English Dictionary for consideration in its new word list.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip currently operates more than 800 c-stores in 11 states.