QuikTrip Earns Place on Best Workplaces for Diversity List

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. continues to be recognized among the best places to work, this time for diversity.

The Tulsa-based convenience retailer has captured the No. 29 spot on Fortune magazine's 2017 Best Workplaces for Diversity list.

According to its listing, QuikTrip has 20,460 employees. Looking at its diverse employee makeup there:

Minorities: 44 percent

Minority executives: 14 percent

Minority front-line managers: 22 percent

Minority mid-level managers: 15 percent

Women: 42 percent

Women executives: 12 percent

Women front-line managers: 21 percent

Women mid-level managers: 28 percent

Boomers or older: 4 percent

"QuikTrip is great because everyone here has helped me develop as an employee and as a person outside of work. I've now been given the opportunity to train and help develop all the new faces. QuikTrip is more than a team — we're family," said one employee.

Also making the 2017 Best Workplaces for Diversity list is Mars Inc. at No. 47. The McLean, Va.-based company has 13,954 employees. Its diverse employee makeup is:

Minorities: 28 percent

Minority executives: 22 percent

Minority front-line managers: 28 percent

Minority mid-level managers: 22 percent

Women: 35 percent

Women executives: 39 percent

Women front-line managers: 42 percent

Women mid-level managers: 41 percent

Boomers or older: 22 percent

As Fortune explained, the Best Workplaces in Diversity offer the very best workplace experiences according to the diverse employees who work there. To determine the list, Great Place to Work got feedback from 442,624 employees on more than 50 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.