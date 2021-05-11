QuikTrip Grows Travel Center Network in Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) added to its network of remote travel centers with the opening of two new remote travel centers in the Little Rock, Ark., area.

The operator opened a site at 12115 Otter Creek Road on Oct. 14, followed by another travel center at 18804 MacArthur Drive on Nov. 4.

The chain's remote travel centers have a larger footprint than typical QT c-stores. Their lots also have room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks.

This store model was specifically designed for highly traveled areas of the country that are within reasonable proximity to a QT distribution center for access to fresh food, according to the company.

"We are excited to expand our presence in Arkansas with our travel centers in the Little Rock area," said Amy Gulizia, division manager for QT's remote store network. "The travel center allows us to create meaningful connections with our new local customers in the Little Rock area, but also serve travelers in this busy part of the country."

Customers at the Little Rock travel centers will be able to enjoy QT's full line of snackles, or items that are part snack, part meal, including freshly brewed coffee and fresh brewed QTea. They can also choose from QT's complete menu of grab-and-go items, such as fresh doughnuts, salads and wraps, as well as roller grill items and pizza by the slice.

The travel centers feature expanded QT Kitchen concepts that offer fresh, made-to-order food, premium specialty drinks and frozen treats.

The retailer is making plans for future remote travel center locations, with multiple sites under construction.

Based in Tulsa, QT operates more than 900 convenience stores across 14 states.