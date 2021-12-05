QuikTrip Building New Network of 'Remote Travel Centers'

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip Corp. (QT) is launching a network of "remote travel centers," designed specifically for highly trafficked areas of the country.

According to spokesperson Aisha Jefferson-Smith, the main difference between a traditional QT convenience store and a remote travel center is the size. Standard c-stores range from 4,100 square feet to 5,700 square feet, while remote travel centers on average are roughly 8,000 square feet, The Wichita Eagle reported.

QT's remote travel center locations feature an expanded QT Kitchens concept and accommodate more gas pumps and diesel bays.

The operator currently has three remote travel center locations in Joplin, Mo., Shreveport, La., and Lindale, Texas.

The Shreveport travel center marked QT's entrance into the state of Louisiana. It has room to service 20 cars for gas and six diesel bays for trucks, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

According to Jefferson-Smith, QT plans to open nine more remote travel centers by the end of the year, including one in Little Rock, Ark.

Based in Tulsa, QT operates more than 850 convenience stores across 11 states.

QT is the latest convenience store retailer exploring the travel center model. RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. opened its second travel center in April 132 Forest Parkway in Forest Park, Ga. The new facility will serve more than 6,000 professional drivers and workers.

In addition to Forest Park, RaceTrac has six additional travel center locations opening in 2021 across the Southeast and "many more planned for 2022 and beyond," said RaceTrac Vice President of Construction, Real Estate, Engineering and Special Projects Brian Thornton.