RaceTrac Boosts Professional Driver Offerings

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. will be celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Month by providing special perks to professional drivers at its travel centers and expanded diesel offer (EDO) stores all throughout the month of September.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was launched by the American Trucking Associations in 1988 to recognize the economic contributions made by drivers. According to the Census Bureau, professional truck drivers provide the primary source of transportation for consumer goods in the United States, with nearly 72 percent of all goods being shipped by truck.

"As a business, RaceTrac relies on truck drivers not only to supply our store with fuel and products, but also as valued customers who stop in to fill up with us," said Mark Reese, vice president of operations, maintenance and store support at RaceTrac. "We believe it's important to show thanks for the hard work these drivers give, day in and day out."

During official Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16), RaceTrac will provide drivers with in-store promotions and giveaways, including:

$4 meal deals, such as two slices of pizza and a 20-ounce Coke product, or a fresh sub, wrap or wedge sandwich and a 20-ounce Coke product

Free hot dog giveaways from Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

Free item and coupon giveaways from Lynco Products on Sept. 15, including several grand prizes such as Bluetooth headphones, speakers and BlueParrott headsets

The $4 meal deals and free hot dog offers are redeemable at all RaceTrac stores for professional drivers only through a RaceTrac Rewards in-app coupon. Professional drivers can also use their app to earn double the points all month long on in-store purchases.

RaceTrac joins several other c-store operators providing special offers to professional drivers during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Sheetz Inc. reduced the cost of diesel by 35 cents through Sept. 16 alongside other perks, while Love's Travel Stops will be providing free store-branded items throughout the month.

Founded in 1943 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 570 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. The company's travel centers and EDO stores are specifically designed with truck drivers in mind, with amenities that include plenty of interior store space, an outdoor patio, extended canopies for high-flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid and free Wi-Fi.

It is No. 13 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.