Love's Kicks Off September With Trucker Appreciation Deals

OKLAHOMA CITY — Throughout September, Love's Travel Stops will be offering professional drivers the chance to redeem offers through the Love's loyalty program and app as part of the company's celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16).

My Love Rewards members will receive an email with two offers for a free Love's-branded consumable product up to $5 in value, including water, bagged candy, salty snacks and trail mix. They can also earn $10 in My Love Rewards points on an oil change and preventative maintenance at any Love's Truck Care or Speedco location during the month. Members activate both offers with a single tap in the special offer email that is sent to them Sept. 1.

"As National Truck Driver Appreciation Week arrives, we extend our gratitude to the heroes of the highway: professional drivers," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's. "Their grit and sacrifice embody the spirit that propels our nation's progress forward and we proudly honor their invaluable contributions."

Additional Driver Appreciation Month deals from Love's include:

Fresh food and drink deals between Sept. 11-15;

A free hot sandwich, bowl or fresh salad with an oil change between Sept. 11-15; and

A free Love's hat with the purchase of a three-pack of gloves for $9.99, while supplies last.

My Love Rewards also provides year-round deals for drivers, such as free fountain drink refills and showers with any commercial diesel fuel fill of 50 gallons or more.

Love's remains sensitive to the needs of professional drivers and has spent the past few years building up numerous support programs to keep them on the road, including a new incentive program for its Love's Truck Care and Speedco diesel technicians and mechanics; the successful launch of its Truck Care Academy to train a new generation of technicians; and robust bonuses for its own fleet of Gemini Motor Transport drivers as an award for their commitment to safety.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's Travel Stops has a network of more than 600 locations in 42 states, along with 430-plus truck service centers under both the Speedco and Love's Truck Care names. Family-owned and operated, the company currently employs more than 39,000 people.