Sheetz Continues Promotions Around Fuel Prices

ALTOONA, Pa. — Sheetz Inc. is kicking off its celebration of Truck Driver Appreciation Week (Sept. 10-16) by reducing diesel fuel prices by 35 cents a gallon, a nod to the recognition's 35th anniversary.



[Read more: Sheetz Adds New Distribution Center to Support Network Expansion]



The price will be reduced for Sheetz's auto diesel and truck diesel offerings at more than 680 locations. Additionally, the company will decrease its diesel exhaust fluid prices to 99 cents a gallon at the pump. Both price reductions will begin on Labor Day, Sept. 4, and run through Sept. 16.



Sheetz will have additional offers for professional drivers throughout the month, including a new Sheetz-branded trucker hat at its 37 truck diesel locations available to any new or current loyalty customers, as well as five different weekly deals through the Sheetz app, including:

99 cent energy drink from the cooler with any purchase (Sept. 1-7)

Free half meatball or turkey sub with any purchase (Sept. 8-14)

Mix and match any two 20-ounce sodas for $2 with any purchase (Sept. 15-21)

Earn 500 bonus loyalty points with any purchase (Sept. 22-30)

Purchase any two Powerades for $3 (Oct. 1-7)

Additionally, Sheetz is extending its deal on Unleaded 88, which originally was slated to end on Aug. 31, and will now run through Labor Day weekend. Last week, the company reduced the price of its Unleaded 88 fuel grade to $2.99 a gallon at Sheetz locations that offer that option.



The offerings from Sheetz and other companies for Labor Day and the month of September can only be seen as further good news for drivers. According to AAA, fuel costs have held steady, with demand this summer lower year over year despite a drop in price from the highs of 2022. However, fallout from Hurricane Idalia has yet to be fully assessed, so the organization remains somewhat cautious in its prognostications for the fall driving season.



Based in Altoona, Sheetz operates more than 680 convenience stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. It is recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.



Sheetz is No. 10 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.