RaceTrac Celebrates Teachers With Coffee Promotion

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is showing its appreciation to the education community with a special offer during Teacher Appreciation Week.

From May 8-12, the convenience store chain is inviting all educators, administrators and school staff to stop by any RaceTrac location for a free small Crazy Good Coffee. The promotion is part of the retailer's RaceTrac Gives Back initiative.

To redeem, school staff grab their favorite blend of freshly ground, freshly brewed Crazy Good Coffee — dressed up with creamers or toppings of their choice — and present a valid faculty or staff ID at checkout.

"Teachers dedicate their careers to building better futures in the communities they serve," said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer at RaceTrac. "As we approach the end of the school year, it is our pleasure to welcome school staff to their local RaceTrac for a small token of appreciation for the work they do year-round."

RaceTrac rolled out its Crazy Good Coffee experience to all across its network in late 2018. The convenience retailer officially debuted its new machines on Dec. 13, 2018, at its Atlanta-area store at 2466 Delk Road in Marietta. To help serve up the experience, former Major League Baseball pitcher Paul Byrd served as a guest barista, as Convenience Store News reported.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. Its convenience stores offer guests a one-stop-shop featuring a wide selection of food and beverage favorites, including Swirl World frozen desserts, freshly ground, freshly brewed coffee and competitively priced fuel.