RaceTrac Expands 'Crazy Good Coffee' Experience to All Stores

ATLANTA — With a focus on the 64 percent of Americans who make a cup of coffee part of their daily routine, RaceTrac Petroleum rolled out its "Crazy Great Coffee" experience to all its 500 convenience stores.

The convenience retailer will officially debut its new machines on Dec. 13 at its Atlanta-area store at 2466 Delk Road in Marietta. To help serve up the experience, former Major League Baseball pitcher Paul Byrd will be a guest barista. The Atlanta Braves broadcaster will hand out free coffee to the first 100 guests.

The debut event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

RaceTrac's Crazy Good Coffee bar offers six varieties of blends, including Hazelnut, Regular, 100-percent Columbian, Rainforest Alliance Guatemalan, Decaf and Dark Roast. The retailer is also offering Pumpkin as a seasonal limited-time offer.

As part of the campaign, RaceTrac will host similar events in four markets including Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, New Orleans and Orlando, Fla.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.

Store No. 500, located at 1180 Virginia Ave. in Hapeville, Ga., welcomed its first customers on Dec. 5, as Convenience Store News previously reported.