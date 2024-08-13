RaceTrac CEO Honored for Exceptional Leadership

Morhous has served as the CEO for RaceTrac since January 2024. Prior to that, she held multiple leadership roles at the company, including as director of strategy and development, followed by executive director of strategy and solutions. Later, she moved to the fuel and logistics side of the business where she held the roles of executive director and vice president of energy dispatch before serving as president of RaceTrac from 2019 to 2023.

Morhous is a third-generation leader and self-described "TracFanatic." Beyond her direct work for the c-store operator, she has been recognized with multiple business and industry honors, including as a 2020 Woman of the Year by Convenience Store News as part of the Top Women in Convenience awards program.

"As a native Atlantan, I am truly humbled to be alongside such deserving recipients who make this city such a special place to live and work," Morhous said. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible team we have at RaceTrac and our shared passion for delivering exceptional customer service by making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable."

Morhous and other honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony hosted by the Atlanta Business Chronicle on Aug. 15 at The Foundry at Puritan Mill in Atlanta. The ceremony will also recognize a lifetime achievement honoree and provide a platform for networking with industry leaders across metro Atlanta.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates nearly 800 convenience store locations across its RaceTrac and RaceWay franchises in 13 states. The company employs more than 10,500 team members across both its c-store brands and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.