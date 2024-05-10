RaceTrac Deploys Food Safety Measure Across Network

"At RaceTrac, the safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority and aligns with our mission to make people's lives simpler and more enjoyable," said Chase Roth, special projects manager at RaceTrac. "When we tried other temperature monitoring systems, we experienced higher-than-expected sensor failure rates and lower-than-anticipated battery life. We ultimately selected Disruptive Technologies because its product stood out from the competition for its sensor reliability and 15-year battery life."

Following an initial first wave of pilot installations, the Disruptive Technologies Professional Services Team equipped the final 470 stores with wireless temperature sensors in less than seven weeks.

"We experienced almost no issues during the rollout across 580 stores. To have so few problems over a fleetwide rollout is unique in our world," Roth noted.

An equally important priority was rapidly completing an integration with ServiceChannel, RaceTrac's work order management system. This enables temperature alerts from sensors in refrigerators, freezers and hot cases to alert RaceTrac's Help Desk to equipment requiring attention.

The effort of maintaining the system will be dramatically reduced now that the automated temperature monitoring solution is fully installed, according to Josh Tate, director of store operations.

"We're looking into different ways to use the data Disruptive Technologies provides to bring efficiency and insight to our operations," he said. "That could be predictive maintenance, identifying equipment anomalies, monitoring doors and windows, or adding humidity data. The more data we have, the smarter we can be."

Headquartered in Atlanta, and founded in 1954, RaceTrac operates convenience stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. Its RaceWay franchise has been in business since 1976 and serves guests at more than 200 sites in 11 states.