RaceTrac & Jamba Debut Limited-Time Swirl World Flavor

"At RaceTrac, our commitment to innovation drives us to continuously enhance the guest experience," said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac. "Teaming up with Jamba is testament to this dedication, bringing unique and flavorful options to our customers. We believe every visit should be an adventure in flavor and we're proud to make our guests' lives more enjoyable with this exciting brand partnership."

Jamba is a leading global lifestyle brand that specializes in serving freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, as well as boosts and bites for those on the go.

"Teaming up with RaceTrac was a natural fit, as both of our organizations share a commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences," said Dave Mikita, president international and retail channels licensing at GoTo Foods, which owns Jamba. "This collaboration enables GoTo Foods to introduce Jamba-inspired flavors to RaceTrac's extensive network of stores and engage with a new community of loyal fans."

RaceTrac's Swirl World offers a pay-one-price model, letting customers load up on unlimited toppings for the price of a cup. Toppings vary by store and include favorites like crushed graham crackers, chocolate chips, gummy bears and more.

Family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.