RaceTrac Launches Franchise Program

ATLANTA — More changes are coming to RaceTrac as the convenience store retailer enters the franchising space.

The Atlanta-based company launched its new franchise program, RT Franchising Inc. on Feb. 19. Its first move is to find experienced, qualified candidates from franchise opportunities in Central Florida.

RaceTrac has been operating in central Florida for three decades and has more than 170 locations in the region. The company is seeking franchisees for three of those stores — one each in Clermont, Mt. Dora and DeLand.

According to the company, RaceTrac franchise owners will benefit from the brand's conveniently located stores, comprehensive training program and proven experience in marketing, operations and merchandising.

In addition, franchise owners will be able to take advantage of the company's strong brand reputation and presence in the Central Florida region.

"As a pioneer and trusted leader in the convenience store industry, RaceTrac has prided itself in delivering a top-tier guest experience since 1934," said Natalie Morhous, president of RaceTrac. "Now, in our 85th year, we are capitalizing on our conveniently located stores, and expertise in fuel and merchandise retailing, to recruit and support qualified entrepreneurs in central Florida. We look forward to working with franchise owners on this exciting new business opportunity."

The three modern stores in Clermont, Mt. Dora and DeLand offer guests Swirl World frozen dessert stations, large coffee areas with a new freshly ground, freshly brewed "Crazy Good Coffee" experience, a shoppable layout, ample seating and free Wi-Fi.

Each store currently rings up average fuel gallon sales nearly three times the NACS Industry Average.

RaceTrac franchisees should have strategic agility, business acumen, integrity and the ability to build an effective team. Ideal candidates will possess a desire to join a hands-on business opportunity where franchisees are actively involved in the day-to-day operations.

In addition, potential franchisees should have a net worth of at least $700,000 and liquidity of at least $350,000. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will be required to make an initial investment ranging from approximately $1 million to $1.4 million. Figures vary depending on the size of the store, store location, and equipment costs, according to the company.

The launch of the franchise initiatives comes one week after RaceTrac announced a new leadership structure.

Leading the company now is Max McBrayer, who has been promoted to CEO. He previously served as the convenience retailer's chief financial officer and chief supply officer.

Morhous, formerly vice president of energy dispatch, has been promoted to president. Former president Billy Milam is transitioning to the position of chief operating officer, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

RaceTrac operates 500 convenience store locations in Georgia, Florida, Louisiana and Texas. In 2018, RaceTrac announced its expansion into Tennessee.