RaceTrac Marks Teacher Appreciation Week

"Teachers are the backbone of every community, and we want to make sure they know it," said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac. "As we approach the end of the 2024 school year, we encourage all school staff to visit their local RaceTrac for a well-deserved coffee break on us."

To extend its impact and provide additional support for teachers at the community level, RaceTrac is also partnering with select school districts to give away thousands of dollars in prizes and fuel cards, with each district determining how to best distribute the awards to deserving teachers. This year's partners include districts in Cobb County, Ga.; Dallas ISD, Texas; Plano ISD, Texas; Hillsborough County, Fla.; and Orange County, Fla.

RaceTrac recently saw some changeover at its leadership level, with the longtime chairman of the board Carl Bolch, Jr., stepping away from the role after 56 years. The son of founder Carl Bolch, Sr., Bolch, Jr. led the transformation of the company into a high-volume, retail fuel discounter.

His daughter, current CEO Natalie Morhous, took over as chairman, while Bolch, Jr., transitioned into a position as chairman emeritus.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. Its RaceWay franchise has been in business since 1976 and serves guests at more than 200 sites in 11 states.