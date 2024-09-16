RaceTrac & RaceWay Locations Join Heavy-Duty Truck Fueling Network

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. partnered with fuel transaction processor Multi Service Fuel Card to add more than 75 RaceTrac and RaceWay locations to the card's acceptance network.

Multi Service Fuel Card users in the heavy-duty trucking industry will now be able to fuel at high-flow diesel canopies under both the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands across the Southeast, with additional locations planned to open in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio within the next year.

"Our integration­­ with the Multi Service Fuel Card represents a significant milestone in enhancing efficiency and accessibility for heavy-duty trucking fleets at RaceTrac and RaceWay sites," said Chris Scorti, senior manager of fleet fuel for RaceTrac and RaceWay. "Acceptance of the Multi Service fuel card at our high-flow diesel sites signifies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the transportation industry and our commitment to providing convenient, high-quality fueling solutions."