RaceTrac & RaceWay Locations Join Heavy-Duty Truck Fueling Network

Seventy-five c-stores in the Southeast have been added to the Multi Service Fuel Card network.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
DAVIE, FL, USA - JULY 1, 2022: RaceTrac gas station sign and trademark logo; Shutterstock ID 2204347461

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. partnered with fuel transaction processor Multi Service Fuel Card to add more than 75 RaceTrac and RaceWay locations to the card's acceptance network.

Multi Service Fuel Card users in the heavy-duty trucking industry will now be able to fuel at high-flow diesel canopies under both the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands across the Southeast, with additional locations planned to open in Texas, Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio within the next year.

"Our integration­­ with the Multi Service Fuel Card represents a significant milestone in enhancing efficiency and accessibility for heavy-duty trucking fleets at RaceTrac and RaceWay sites," said Chris Scorti, senior manager of fleet fuel for RaceTrac and RaceWay. "Acceptance of the Multi Service fuel card at our high-flow diesel sites signifies our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the transportation industry and our commitment to providing convenient, high-quality fueling solutions."

The Multi Service Fuel Card merchant network encompasses more than 8,900 high-flow diesel locations catering to the Class 8 truck market. Founded by a former over-the-road truck driver, the company states it specifically designed its fuel management program to support heavy-duty truck fleets with purchasing controls that protect against fraud and discount programs that help fleets manage one of their top operational expenses.     

"We are excited to bring RaceTrac and RaceWay into the Multi Service Fuel Card network," said Aaron Decker, CEO of Multi Service Fuel Card. "Their legacy has been built upon providing extraordinary service and frictionless convenience to each guest that visits their stores. This customer centricity aligns with our core values and is exactly what we look for when expanding our merchant network."

Card users who want to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the retailer's recently-relaunched loyalty app for additional exclusive perks. Likewise, all Multi Service Fuel Card accepting locations have been added to the Multi Service Fuel Card mobile app, ensuring drivers looking for cost-effective fuel locations with particular amenities can find what they're looking for, the company stated.

Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates nearly 800 convenience store locations across its RaceTrac and RaceWay franchises in 13 states. The company employs more than 10,500 team members across both c-store brands and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.  

