RaceTrac & RaceWay Locations Join Heavy-Duty Truck Fueling Network
The Multi Service Fuel Card merchant network encompasses more than 8,900 high-flow diesel locations catering to the Class 8 truck market. Founded by a former over-the-road truck driver, the company states it specifically designed its fuel management program to support heavy-duty truck fleets with purchasing controls that protect against fraud and discount programs that help fleets manage one of their top operational expenses.
"We are excited to bring RaceTrac and RaceWay into the Multi Service Fuel Card network," said Aaron Decker, CEO of Multi Service Fuel Card. "Their legacy has been built upon providing extraordinary service and frictionless convenience to each guest that visits their stores. This customer centricity aligns with our core values and is exactly what we look for when expanding our merchant network."
Card users who want to maximize their RaceTrac experience can download the retailer's recently-relaunched loyalty app for additional exclusive perks. Likewise, all Multi Service Fuel Card accepting locations have been added to the Multi Service Fuel Card mobile app, ensuring drivers looking for cost-effective fuel locations with particular amenities can find what they're looking for, the company stated.
Headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates nearly 800 convenience store locations across its RaceTrac and RaceWay franchises in 13 states. The company employs more than 10,500 team members across both c-store brands and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.