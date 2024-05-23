RaceTrac's Enhanced Rewards App Goes Live

In conjunction with the release of the new app features and RaceTrac's 90th anniversary, new members who enroll in RaceTrac Rewards through the app between May 23 and 27 are eligible for a 90-point loyalty boost after their first qualifying purchase in store or at the pump.

Existing members can enter the promo code "Happy90" in the app to receive their one-time 90 bonus points with purchase.

According to the retailer, customer and team member feedback served as the foundation for key improvements. Notably:

The updated app was revamped for faster loading times to help team members deliver quick transactions and a streamlined in-store experience;

The redesigned navigation encourages frictionless use; and

Users can easily identify available reward points from the home screen to redeem for free items and discounts on fuel from the Rewards catalog.

RaceTrac Rewards members can earn four points for every dollar they spend on qualifying products and one point for every gallon of fuel purchased, and the app seamlessly tracks the points for redemption. The app also serves as the repository for RaceTrac digital gift card balances.

The most immediate change guests will notice is the app's modernized look, aligning with RaceTrac's refreshed branding. A new "Scan & Pay" feature replaces the "Checkout" button for quick loyalty recognition and contactless payment through RaceTrac gift cards. Additionally, most coupons apply automatically to transactions.

Other changes include a redesigned FAQ tab, a new chat feature and an enhanced purchase history. In addition, the redesigned store location finder gives users the ability to mark their most visited stores as "favorite" for easy access, personalized offers and the option to place an online order for pick-up before they arrive at participating locations.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.