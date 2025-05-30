 Skip to main content

RaceTrac Streamlines Fleet Services Offer

Fleet operators can optimize spending through the retailer's partnership with RoadFlex.
Angela Hanson
ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is teaming up with leading fleet expense management and fuel card platform RoadFlex to offer fleet operators across the country enhanced access to competitive fuel pricing, expanded acceptance and powerful spend controls through the RoadFlex platform.

The strategic partnership enables RoadFlex customers to enjoy exclusive fuel discounts and seamless integration for their fleet fueling needs. It supports both companies' commitment to innovation and transparency while helping businesses reduce costs without sacrificing convenience or control, RaceTrac said.

"Our commitment to delivering best-in-class service and creating value for our fleet customers through customized strategies is a top priority," said John Mackinaw, fleet sales manager for RaceTrac. "Partnering with RoadFlex offers our professional drivers greater convenience as we continue to innovate to help us deliver a frictionless fueling experience for our guests."

RoadFlex users will be able to automatically activate RaceTrac discounts through their existing RoadFlex cards, with no additional enrollment or hidden fees. Paired with RoadFlex's real-time fraud monitoring, transaction-level controls, and advanced reporting tools, fleets can now optimize their fuel spend like never before, according to the company.

"This partnership with RaceTrac is a big win for fleets," said Greg Soh, president of RoadFlex. "Our customers will now enjoy even more opportunities to save money and operate more efficiently, while giving their drivers access to a trusted and widespread fueling network. It's all about giving businesses control over their fuel spend without the hassle."

Family-owned RaceTrac has more than 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands. The company employs more than 10,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy, Energy Dispatch and Gulf Oil.

