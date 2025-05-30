Convenience Store News Reveals Winners of 2025 Technology Leader of the Year Awards

CHICAGO — Four convenience retailers have been chosen as winners in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program.

Now in its 10th year, the program honors convenience store retailers (company or individual) that demonstrate exceptional vision and innovation in the development and utilization of technology solutions for the good of their own organization, and contribute to advancement of the c-store industry as a whole.

This year, for this first time, nominations were accepted in two categories: Small Chain Award, recognizing a retailer with 50 stores or less; and Large Chain Award, recognizing a retailer with 51 stores or more.

The 2025 Technology Leader of the Year honorees are: