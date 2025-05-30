 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News Reveals Winners of 2025 Technology Leader of the Year Awards

The four honorees will be recognized at the Technology Leadership Roundtable & Awards Dinner in October.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
Technology Leader of the Year logo

CHICAGO — Four convenience retailers have been chosen as winners in Convenience Store News' 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program. 

Now in its 10th year, the program honors convenience store retailers (company or individual) that demonstrate exceptional vision and innovation in the development and utilization of technology solutions for the good of their own organization, and contribute to advancement of the c-store industry as a whole. 

This year, for this first time, nominations were accepted in two categories: Small Chain Award, recognizing a retailer with 50 stores or less; and Large Chain Award, recognizing a retailer with 51 stores or more. 

The 2025 Technology Leader of the Year honorees are: 

Nittany MinitMart app mobile app

Small Chain Award, Gold Medal: Nittany MinitMart 

Central Pennsylvania-based-based Nittany MinitMart operates 28 convenience stores. In 2024, the c-store chain simultaneously launched a new app, loyalty program and online ordering platform, thus creating a single, simple transition for customers. The goal: improve the user experience and design consistency of the Nittany MinitMart app, increase enrollment in and usage of the Nittany MinitRewards loyalty program, and boost online food sales. The retailer did not stop there. Since launching its new digital platforms in September 2024, Nittany MinitMart has worked closely with the teams at Rovertown and Vroom to share feedback, test new features and demonstrate how small chains in rural areas can utilize technology in forward-thinking ways.

Taylor Wilson's headshot and Golden Oil's logo

Small Chain Award Silver Medal: Taylor Wilson, Golden Oil Co. 

Wilson joined Kenosha, Wis.-based Golden Oil Co. as director of information technology in February 2022. According to his nominator, his leadership in assessing, deploying and advocating for innovative technologies has delivered game-changing results for the eight-store chain, as well as the broader petroleum industry. Since coming onboard, Wilson has focused on security and stability, while also establishing compliance and resilience across Golden Oil's network. 

An in-store ordering kiosk at a Parker's Kitchen store

Large Chain Award, Gold Medal: Parker's Kitchen

Savannah, Ga.-based Parker's Kitchen, operator of 100 stores, strives to implement cutting-edge tech and innovative systems to further its mission to exceed customer expectations and reduce friction at key touchpoints where guests interact with the brand. Recent highlights include its proprietary SmartKitchen AI-enabled technology, fuel optimization efforts through a partnership with Titan Cloud, the rollout of NCR Voyix self-checkout lanes in approximately two-thirds of its stores, and data-driven decision-making leveraging insights from PDI’s reporting features. 

A person using RaceTrac's mobile app at checkout

Large Chain Award, Silver Medal: RaceTrac Inc. 

Atlanta-based RaceTrac, the operator of 800 c-stores, has undergone a comprehensive tech transformation over the past few years. Among the mile markers in its journey, the retailer relaunched its mobile app in 2024, which achieved a 4.9-star rating at launch and increased daily engagement by two to three times. Not overlooking employee initiatives, the retailer rolled out digital checklists that eliminated paper and reduced task completion time, while new hardware reduced failures by 90% post-launch. Additionally, its Instant Pay program launched in 2025 and gives associates financial flexibility.

All the winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony held during CSNews' annual Technology Leadership Roundtable & Awards Dinner. This year's event is taking place in Chicago on Oct. 14, against the backdrop of the 2025 NACS Show. 

Retailers interested in attending can click here to register. 

The 2025 Technology Leader of the Year awards program is sponsored by Hughes. 

