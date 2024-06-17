RaceTrac Takes Steps to Streamline Marketing

The platform will also be utilized to help RaceTrac to build store-specific profiles, which will then be used to tailor their marketing campaigns to individual stores and potentially reduce print overages, waste and freight expenses.

"The information we have gathered using the structured survey is a wonderful first step in creating simpler distributions for in-store marketing campaigns as well as reducing waste," said Sadie Lewis, RaceTrac's promotions and campaign strategy marketing director. "It's important that we know where all the potential trouble spots may exist so we can create solutions to guarantee the excellent customer service we are known for. A structured survey provides us the opportunity to address any issue before it arises."

The new marketing focus builds off of RaceTrac's recent efforts to streamline the company's warehousing operations and transportation models. The convenience and fuel retailer worked with Blue Yonder to automate its supply chain execution processes, embed automation advancements to further streamline operations, and create more transparency in labor requirements to improve both operational experiences and labor standards.

Clearwater, Fla.-based GSP provides retail solutions to help drive traffic, reduce costs and enhance customer experience, delivering store-specific in-store marketing programs to more than 70,000 retail locations from its four G7 print and fulfillment facilities throughout the United States.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Its RaceWay franchise has been in business since 1976 and serves guests at more than 200 sites in 11 states.