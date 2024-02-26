RaceTrac & Raceway Add to Fleet Offerings

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. and its solely owned franchised brand RaceWay are partnering with Fuelman to provide acceptance of the latter's fuel and fleet cards across all RaceTrac and RaceWay locations.

[Read more: Natalie Morhous Named CEO of RaceTrac]

Fuelman card users will be able to fuel at more than 580 RaceTrac and 200 RaceWay locations nationwide, which will provide savings and convenience for fleet managers and professional drivers, the companies stated.

"We are excited to grow our relationship with RaceTrac and RaceWay," said Keagan Russo, president of Fuelman. "Both companies are committed to enhancing the fueling experience and maximizing the benefits offered to customers."

Fuelman customers who want to make the most of their visits can download the RaceTrac Rewards loyalty app, which offers additional exclusive perks for guests.

Fuelman cards are currently accepted across multiple convenience and fuel retailers, including Chevron/Texaco, ARCO, Pilot Flying J, Wawa Inc., Love's Travel Stops, QuikTrip Corp., Kum & Go, OnCue and Buc-ee's. Transactions at ARCO are subject to pricing surcharge and are not eligible for any rebate.

In 2022, Fuelman entered into a partnership with Exxon Mobile Corp., in which Fuelman cardholders can use their card at across 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations, gaining access to both Exxon Mobil's Synergy Diesel Efficient diesel fuel.

Founded in 1985, Fuelman is a fuel expense management solution that helps businesses manage and control fuel expenses with customizable fuel controls, and real-time alerts and reporting. Its expanding discount network includes more than 50,000 locations that provide rebates on fuel purchases.

Headquartered in Atlanta, and founded in 1954, family-owned RaceTrac operates convenience stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee. Its RaceWay franchise has been in business since 1976 and serves guests at more than 200 sites in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.