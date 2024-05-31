RaceTrac Marks 90 Years in the Convenience Channel

"When my grandfather opened his first gas station 90 years ago, I'm sure he never imagined his company would grow into the modern convenience store destination that nearly 400 million guests enjoy at our nearly 800 RaceTrac and RaceWay locations across 13 states each year," said Melanie Isbill, chief brand officer at RaceTrac. "Our mission from day one has been to make people's lives simpler and more enjoyable, and we're thrilled to celebrate this momentous milestone with our guests by offering a variety of fantastic and discounted food and drink items for 'Whatever Gets You Going.'"

As part of the anniversary event, new members who enrolled in RaceTrac Rewards through the app received a 90-point loyalty boost after their first qualifying purchase in store or at the pump until May 27. Existing members were invited to join in the fun by entering the promo code "Happy90" in the app to receive their one-time 90 bonus points with purchase.

Additionally, all loyalty members can enjoy multiple tasty, on-the-go food and beverage favorites available to redeem for just 90 points through June 6 unless otherwise noted by store location. Options include:

Roller grill (usually 120 points)

Pizza slice (usually 150 points)

Swirl World regular cup (usually 175 points)

8.4-ounce Red Bull (usually 150 points)

10-cent fuel reward through May 27 (usually 175 points)

SAFEGUARDING AGAINST STORMY WEATHER

RaceTrac is also looking out for its guests by ensuring stores have ample provisions for them during what forecasters predict to be the busiest hurricane season on record, potentially yielding 33 names storms. Store preparations for tropical weather locations, including Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia, were completed in April.

"While we always hope for the best, we must all prepare for the worst, and being unprepared is worse than the storm itself," said Kelly Harrington, director of asset protection at RaceTrac. "RaceTrac takes great pride in being there for our communities as a one-stop-shop for assorted foods, beverages and supplies when they need it most during sever weather events."

RaceTrac is committed to helping valued guests secure the supplies they need, the company said, including:

Various fuel options

Bottled water

Hot food items (pizza, breakfast and hot dogs if power is available in the store)

Nonperishable packaged food, snack food and juices

Meal supplies (paper plates, paper towels and plastic utensils)

Over-the-counter medicines, pain relief and first aid

Toiletries (hygiene items, moisture wipes and sanitizer)

Batteries

The retailer also provides free dispensed beverages to power crews, police and first responders during active hurricane events. Its wholly owned fuel transporter, Energy Dispatch, also activates its emergency response team to deliver fuel to impacted areas.

RaceTrac shared that its "Dedicated Fuel Pump" program for first responders and power crews will also see significant upgrades in 2024 with enhanced visibility and directional signage.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates more than 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.