RaceTrac Teams Up With Hometown Sports Brands

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is getting into the game through a new partnership with AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE).

As part of a multiyear agreement, RaceTrac will become the Official Convenience Store of the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer.

The Atlanta-based c-store brand will contribute to community engagement programming that reaches local schools, youth and families across Georgia. RaceTrac will also have a digital branding presence both inside and outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the upcoming seasons.

"With our deep roots in Georgia and RaceTrac's focus on community engagement, this opportunity allows us to build and grow a strong relationship with AMBSE through our shared hometown commitment and the brand following of both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United," said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer at RaceTrac. "Our own research has long indicated our guests share similar civic interests and loyal support for both teams. We are eager to collaborate in meaningful ways to bring the best experiences to our guests and those in our local communities."

The sponsorship will take place during the 2023-2024 season. When an opposing team misses a field goal during a Falcons home game, fans in attendance can visit any participating Georgia RaceTrac location with their game ticket the next day for a free slice of RaceTrac pizza.

In partnership with AMBSE, the c-store chain will also reach tens of thousands of students throughout each season as the presenting sponsor of the "Freddie Falcon Dirty Bird" shows at local schools. The high-energy, pep rally-style show guides students through various programming, including what it means to "Rise Up," sharing insightful lessons and recognizing students or teachers for their leadership and efforts in their school or community.

As the Atlanta United season kicks off in early 2024, RaceTrac will continue to partner with various activations and branding both inside and outside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In June and July, RaceTrac will serve as the presenting sponsor of the team's annual youth soccer camps, encouraging continued growth of the game of soccer with thousands of participants and their families.

"We believe our partnership with RaceTrac will generate value and excitement for our fans and guests," said Debbie Slingerland, senior director, sponsorship sales, AMB Sports and Entertainment. "It's also important for us to work with a partner who has a shared passion for giving back to the Atlanta communities and we look forward to a wonderful collaboration with RaceTrac across our portfolio of businesses."

Family-owned RaceTrac operates more than 570 convenience stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee. The company is taking steps to enter the Ohio market with the approved of final development plan for a Delaware c-store.

RaceTrac is ranked No. 13 on the Convenience Store News Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2023.