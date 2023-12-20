RaceTrac Will Mark 2024 With First Stores in South Carolina

ATLANTA — RaceTrac Inc. is planning to enter the South Carolina market in 2024 with two new locations: an extended diesel offering (EDO) store in Greenville and a travel center in St. George.

The Greenville store will be situated north of Interstate 85 at 1705 White Horse Road, while the St. George travel center will be located near Interstate 95 and West Jim Bilton Blvd.

Both stores will serve the needs of local small- to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with added high flow diesel canopies and DEF at the pump, according to the convenience retailer. The St. George travel center is also the chain's largest format size and will feature a large, easily maneuverable lot with additional high flow diesel lanes, overnight truck parking and CAT scales for professional drivers.

"We have put a great deal of thought and research into the selection of these new locations, based on their proximity to city centers and the needs of professional drivers through[out] the state," said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac. "As we expand our locations in South Carolina, we hope to meet the demand for clean and convenient facilities for fleet drivers and commuters alike as they fuel up and get whatever they need to get them going."

Inside, the new stores will offer many of the company's fan-favorite selections of food and beverages, including grab-and-go pizza and sandwiches; fresh fruit salads; a Swirl World frozen treat station featuring a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets; six blends of freshly ground coffee; Nathan's Famous All Beef Hot Dogs; and Tornados.

As with all RaceTrac locations, South Carolina guests can also expect a well-lit parking lot and a chance to earn rewards through the RaceTrac Rewards program and mobile app, the company stated. Each new store will also add approximately 40 new jobs to their local communities.

Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Atlanta, family-owned RaceTrac is the 22nd largest privately held company in the United States. RaceTrac has nearly 800 retail locations representing the RaceTrac and RaceWay brands in 12 states. It employs more than 10,200 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay and affiliated companies Metroplex Energy and Energy Dispatch.

RaceTrac is No. 13 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 list.