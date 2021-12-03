RaceTrac's New Debit Card Fuels Savings at the Pump

ATLANTA — RaceTrac debuted debit card to help motorists save while filling up. Customers can pick up a debit card for free in-store at any RaceTrac location to save 7 cents per gallon whenever they fuel up.

After receiving their debit card, customers can go online to link it directly to their checking account. There are no enrollment, monthly or annual fees, according to the company.

In addition to the RaceTrac debit card, customers can join the RaceTrac VIP fuel rewards program, which offers 10 cents off per gallon on up to 40 gallons per month. In combination with the program and the RaceTrac debit card, customers can save up to 17 cents per gallon.

The convenience store retailer launched RaceTrac Rewards VIP, a monthly fuel subscription program, in June 2020. For $2.49 per month, members save 10 cents per gallon on the first 40 gallons and 3 cents per gallon afterward on each fuel purchase, as Convenience Store News reported.

Atlanta-based RaceTrac was founded in 1934 and operates more than 560 c-stores across Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Tennessee.