The Randell Panini Station, new from Unified Brands, is designed to help kitchens improve safety while producing more consistent, better quality sandwiches. The unit's heated platform allows for better food quality by maintaining food temperature, while its FX precision holding drawer system results in less waste, according to the company. The Randell Panini Station also reduces safety concerns by making it easier for kitchen staff to transfer pans.