Eco-Products Veridian Packaging Line

Eco-Products, a Novolex company, introduces Veridian, a new packaging line designed to make it easier for consumers, composters and the entire foodservice value chain to differentiate between compostable and noncompostable products. All items in the line feature the word "Compostable" and display the BPI Certification Mark. They also include green or brown identification elements such as tinting and striping to help distinguish them from their noncompostable counterparts. Consisting of more than 50 items across a wide range of categories — including cold cups and lids, hot cups and lids, clamshells, deli containers, portion cups, salad bowls and cutlery — the Veridian line is designed to meet new labeling rules in Washington State and Colorado.