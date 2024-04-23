RELEX Solutions introduces RELEX Mobile Pro, an AI-driven, in-store execution application for retailers, suppliers, wholesalers and manufacturers. A platform to help retailers consolidate their in-store tools and processes, Mobile Pro offers a range of capabilities to streamline inventory management and ensure fresh departments are up to date. Users can review and amend orders based off suggested replenishment amounts and make modifications based on stock counting updates. The solution also allows for ad-hoc order creation to address unexpected needs, while scanning and search functionalities allow users to instantly access product-specific data while in-store.