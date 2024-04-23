RELEX Mobile Pro

The platform offers a range of capabilities to streamline inventory management and ensure fresh departments are up to date.
RELEX Mobile Pro dashboard screencaps
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

RELEX Solutions introduces RELEX Mobile Pro, an AI-driven, in-store execution application for retailers, suppliers, wholesalers and manufacturers. A platform to help retailers consolidate their in-store tools and processes, Mobile Pro offers a range of capabilities to streamline inventory management and ensure fresh departments are up to date. Users can review and amend orders based off suggested replenishment amounts and make modifications based on stock counting updates. The solution also allows for ad-hoc order creation to address unexpected needs, while scanning and search functionalities allow users to instantly access product-specific data while in-store. 

Other Popular Products

RELEX Mobile Pro

RELEX Mobile Pro dashboard screencaps

Late July New Tortilla Chip Flavors

Late July Hawaiian Habanero and Scorchin’ Sauce Tortilla Chips

ITD Food Safety introduces Prep-Pal 7

ITD Food Safety Teaser

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds