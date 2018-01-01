ReadyCarved Flame Broiled Off-the-Cone Meats

Grecian Delight is introducing an assortment of tasty, trending products packed with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flare. Among the new items are ReadyCarved Flame Broiled Off-the-Cone Al Pastor Pork Slices and ReadyCarved Flame Broiled Off-the-Cone Natural Halal Shawarma Slices. Operators can add these new menu options that blend Mediterranean and Mexican cultures and capitalize on the Med-Mex ethnic street food trend without additional labor. The meats are marinated, hand-stacked, flame-broiled, sliced right off the cone and individually quick-frozen to lock in flavor and freshness. They are conveniently sliced, enabling operators to pre-stage and pre-portion product during slow periods for improved portion control and cost management, according the company. The meats can be finished at unit level on a flattop grill, in an oven or a microwave.