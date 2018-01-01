ReadyCarved Flame Broiled Off-the-Cone Meats

ReadyCarved Flame Broiled Off-the-Cone MeatsAl Pastor Pork Slices and Natural Halal Shawarma Slices are individually quick-frozen to lock in flavor and freshness.
Grecian Delight is introducing an assortment of tasty, trending products packed with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flare. Among the new items are ReadyCarved Flame Broiled Off-the-Cone Al Pastor Pork Slices and ReadyCarved Flame Broiled Off-the-Cone Natural Halal Shawarma Slices. Operators can add these new menu options that blend Mediterranean and Mexican cultures and capitalize on the Med-Mex ethnic street food trend without additional labor. The meats are marinated, hand-stacked, flame-broiled, sliced right off the cone and individually quick-frozen to lock in flavor and freshness. They are conveniently sliced, enabling operators to pre-stage and pre-portion product during slow periods for improved portion control and cost management, according the company. The meats can be finished at unit level on a flattop grill, in an oven or a microwave.