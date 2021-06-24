06/24/2021
Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte
The summer seasonal offering combines the essence of blueberries and blackberries.
Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte is the latest seasonal offering from Twelve5 Beverage Co. The sweet and fruity hard coffee combines the essence of blueberries and blackberries for a refreshing summer taste, and is designed to be a perfect addition to any outdoor activity, according to the maker. The 100 percent Arabica coffee has a bright, refreshing finish. With a 5 percent ABV, Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte can be purchased in singles and four-packs.