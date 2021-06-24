Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte is the latest seasonal offering from Twelve5 Beverage Co. The sweet and fruity hard coffee combines the essence of blueberries and blackberries for a refreshing summer taste, and is designed to be a perfect addition to any outdoor activity, according to the maker. The 100 percent Arabica coffee has a bright, refreshing finish. With a 5 percent ABV, Rebel Hard Coffee Berry Crisp Latte can be purchased in singles and four-packs.