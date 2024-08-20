Records Are Made to Be Broken

As I'm writing this, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are in full swing — the first Olympics in history to achieve numerical gender parity, with the same number of female and male athletes participating in the world's largest sporting event. Day after day, previous Olympic and world records are being shattered as competitors reach new heights in their sport.

It's fitting that this year, the convenience store industry is also breaking a record in women's advancement. The 2024 Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) awards program is recognizing the largest class in the competition's 11-year history, comprising 107 established and emerging female leaders who are advancing the U.S. c-store industry. The previous high was 91.

From a record number of entries and after much deliberation, our judges selected five Women of the Year, 44 Senior-Level Leaders, 43 Rising Stars and 15 Mentors from across the industry's retailer, distributor and supplier communities to be honored this year. (Learn all about the honorees in our August issue.)

They were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers, drawing from achievements over the previous 12 months. Words used to describe this year’s winners include strategic visionary, respected collaborator, servant leader, role model and pioneer.

A ceremony held against the backdrop of the 2024 NACS Show will give these exceptional women their moment on the podium. The Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala and After Party will take place the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas hotel.

Along with being the largest TWIC class yet, this year's group also breaks the record for having the most honorees in the Mentors category. It's wonderful to see that as women keep rising up the ranks in this industry in increasing numbers, they are putting forth the time and effort to lift up the next generation — nurturing the future Top Women in Convenience.

With so much support, who knows what records will be broken next.