Red Diamond Simple Sweet Teas

Red Diamond expands its Simple Sweet Tea line with new Peach and Watermelon flavors. The Simple Sweet Peach Tea tastes as though you've bitten into a juicy, ripe peach in the peak of summer and the Simple Sweet Watermelon Tea is both perfectly sweet and refreshing with every sip. The conveniently packaged Peach and Watermelon Simple Sweet Teas include the ideal combination of pure cane sugar, premium Red Diamond Tea and a distinct watermelon or peach flavor. Packaged in a filter bag with pre-mixed sugar, Simple Sweet Tea eliminates the need to measure sugar, train staff on sugar to tea ratios, and stir undissolved sugar in the urn. The new flavors are available in 16-count cases with easy 1.5-gallon brewing instructions.