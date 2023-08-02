Refuel Brings Self-Checkout Option to Additional Stores

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Refuel is adding an additional 15 Mashgin touchless self-checkout kiosks to 10 of its convenience stores, providing customers with an additional, faster way to check out.

[Read more: Refuel Grows Its Texas Footprint via New Acquisition]

The new kiosks give Refuel customers the option to use Mashgin self-checkout machines to purchase packaged items and grab-and-go foods, pay for fuel purchases, or use their Refuel Rewards card to earn or redeem points.

"Our mission is to create a great experience for Refuel customers through and through," said Jon Rier, chief financial officer at Refuel. "Mashgin offers our customers an additional way to check out that ensures they can get back on the road quickly. At the same time, Mashgin's self-checkout frees up our store staff to dedicate even more time to dedicating excellent service and support to our customers."

Mashgin self-checkout kiosks are compact countertop devices located at the checkout counter. Using multiple cameras to build a 3D image of items, the kiosk identifies food and goods, and rings everything up simultaneously, eliminating the need to find and scan barcodes; customers simply place their items down on the tray and pay.

Transactions on Mashgin are up to 400 percent faster than a typical cashier and are proven to increase customer throughput by 96 percent, resulting in shorter lines and more sales, according to the company.

Refuel tested Mashgin's terminals at stores in December 2022, and is exploring options to expand the technology to more sites. The technology is currently live at five c-stores.

"We are excited to work with Refuel to further improve and innovate the in-store experience for their customers who are on the go," said Jack Hogan, Mashgin's senior vice president of strategic partnerships. "Mashgin already empowers convenience store customers with lightning-fast checkout at thousands of locations and we continue to expand with innovative retailers nationwide and internationally."

[Read more: Holiday Oil Co. Will Outfit Entire Network With Self-Checkout Kiosks]

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., Mashgin is a privately held company backed by NEA, Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator.

Founded in 2008, Refuel operates 217 locations in the South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas markets. The company has completed 16 acquisitions since 2019.