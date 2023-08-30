Relex Solutions creates a new AI tool, Relex-GPT, which leverages the same artificial intelligence models as ChatGPT but in a secure enterprise setting. Relex-GPT serves as a knowledge hub, streamlining access to information about Relex products and facilitating more efficient workflows across teams. In addition to retrieving and summarizing information, the tool can also help clarify concepts and answer complex questions. The company also believes the applications of these AI tools can assist organizations by contributing to software development, document creation and language translation. Recently released to their online user community, the company intends to incorporate Relex-GPT into the Relex Solutions product ecosystem as they gather more feedback on user experience.