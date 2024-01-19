Renewable Diesel Retail Station a First for New York City

NEW YORK — A partnership between Sprague Operating Resources and Sonomax gave New York City a leap forward in environmental sustainability with the grand opening of the city's first retail fuel station dispensing renewable diesel.

The drop-in fuel solution could create immediate reductions in greenhouse gases and harmful emissions, providing better air quality for city residents, the organizations said.

"Sprague has a long history of introducing cleaner fuel solutions in NYC, which includes pioneering and commercializing ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel 10 years before an EPA mandate, becoming the first terminal marketer in the nation to earn the status of the Clean Fuels Alliance of America … and more recently by investing in renewable diesel supply at our Bronx terminal since June 2023," said David Glendon, Sprague president and CEO. "As we move toward electrification, renewable diesel and other sustainable fuels are a great drop-in solution to dramatically reduce emissions today."

As transportation remains a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, renewable diesel could provide a workable replacement for conventional fossil fuel diesel, which would potentially deliver significant environmental and public health benefits without sacrificing performance.

With that in mind, Sprague stated it plans to continue to expand its supply of renewable diesel across the Northeast to serve both the transportation and home heating markets.

"Empire Clean Cities proudly commends Sonomax, Sprague, and all the partners involved in the grand opening of New York's first public renewable diesel station. By introducing [renewable diesel] at retail fuel stations, this initiative presents fleets with a pivotal chance to dramatically curtail greenhouse gas emissions, NOx, and particulate matter, making an immediate and positive impact on the air we all breathe," said Joy Gardner, executive director of Empire Clean Cities. "The decision to make renewable fuels widely accessible underscores a collective stride toward a cleaner transportation landscape and promoting a greener, healthier future for all."

Founded in 1870, Sprague Operating Resources delivers innovative energy solutions and material handling services to meet the ever-evolving needs of its commercial, industrial, and government customers across the Northeast and Quebec. The company received the International Sustainability Impact Award in 2020 for its first-in-the-nation thin film solar panels on a liquid fuel tank.