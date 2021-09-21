Report: Pandemic Boom Will Affect Better-for-You Snacks Market for Years to Come

ROCKVILLE, Md. — In 2020, more consumers looked to improve their health to prevent or lessen the severity of illness during the COVID-19 pandemic and choose better-for-you snacks boasting health claims or label claims perceived to be healthier.

According to Packaged Facts' new report, Better-for-You Snacks: Market Trends and Opportunities, sales of snacks boasting low carb, high protein, low/no sugar, lower fat, plant-based, clean label, whole grain, natural, and heart healthy claims that are perceived to be better for health reached $39 billion in 2020 on the strength of pandemic trends.

While sales in this market will decelerate over the next five years, the pandemic boom in 2020 will affect the market for years to come, according to Packaged Facts.

In Packaged Facts' June 2021 National Online Consumer Survey, 31 percent of consumers reported that because of the coronavirus, they are increasing snacking activity, and these consumers are also somewhat more likely than average to express greater concerns about the pandemic and to have experienced more negative personal effects.

Better-for-You Snacks: Market Trends and Opportunities analyzes current retail sales, projects future sales, and examines trends across the U.S. market for snack foods with better-for-you claims, considering the current and longer-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rockville-based Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, the food and beverage market, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, and pet products and services.