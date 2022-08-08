Retailer Roundtable: What’s Next in C-store Tobacco, 2022

Join Convenience Store News for this virtual discussion covering the latest facts and figures on the tobacco category, including the state of segments like cigarettes and vapor products, outside forces like legislation and regulation, and best practices for managing the backbar.



Hear from retail category managers, industry experts and suppliers about proven strategies and tactics to gain a competitive edge and grow tobacco sales and profits.



Moderated by Convenience Store News, this hour-long webcast will feature the latest industry and tobacco category data, followed by an open discussion of the top challenges and opportunities in this business in light of the latest regulatory and legislative moves.



You’re sure to come away with much useful information and examples that will improve your sales and margins in the crucial tobacco category.