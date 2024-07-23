Retailers & Law Enforcement Build Upon Anti-Theft Collaboration

"Organized retail crime is such a complex challenge; while there is no overnight or one-size-fits-all solution, we know collaboration is essential to combatting the problem. A unified response is an effective one, and that's what the Store Walk Initiative is designed to enable," said Lisa LaBruno, RILA senior executive vice president of retail operations. "DA offices and retailers, through newfound relationships, are building stronger, more effective cases that lead to successful prosecutions. Together, we're making meaningful progress toward restoring vibrancy to communities across the U.S."

[Read more: Retail Industry Joins With Law Enforcement to Keep Communities Safe]

According to RILA, last year's inaugural Store Walk Initiative led to more than 100 district attorney offices representing cities large and small across the United States to participate in store walks with leading retail asset protection leaders and store management teams. The Initiative has enabled more effective communication and strategic coordination around ORC cases, which have ultimately led to successful prosecutions and crime deterrence.

The Store Walk Initiative is just one aspect of the organizations' ongoing collaborative efforts. The Vibrant Communities Initiative, also launched in 2023, brings together district attorneys, police departments, social service organizations and other stakeholders to increase information sharing, test new technology solutions, and address the underlying social issues driving crime.

That initiative was recently recognized by the Loss Prevention Hall of Honors with the latter's 2024 Outstanding Industry Association Initiative award.

Retailers interested in participating in the Store Walk Initiative can learn more about it and register here.

Formed in 1950, NDAA is the oldest and largest national organization representing state and local prosecutors in the country.

RILA is the U.S. trade association for leading retailers. Its members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers and service suppliers.