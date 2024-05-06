Retailers Recognize Military Appreciation Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., and FORT WORTH, Texas — In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, both Pilot Flying J and Yesway plan to run special offers throughout the month of May as a way of thanking service members and their families.

Pilot

Pilot, headquartered in Knoxville, will be offering weekly deals on free snacks and drinks through the myRewards Plus app, including:

May 6-12: Free 16-ounce C4 energy drink

May 13-19: Free slice of pizza

May 20-26: Free Quest item

May 27-June 2: Free king size M&M'S

Service members will also receive free fountain drinks all month long, along with a year-round 10% military discount on food and beverages after verifying their status through ID.me in the app.

[Read more: Pilot Kicks Off Large-Scale Hiring Initiative]

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes, and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.