Retailers Recognize Military Appreciation Month
Yesway
The Texas-based convenience retailer is assisting military and first responders with a $100,000 donation to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit which provides financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for service members and their families.
"Military Appreciation Month holds special significance for us at Yesway, and we are privileged to support the incredible work of Operation Homefront," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and CEO of Yesway. "Our commitment extends not only to our customers but also to veterans who live and work in communities we serve and within our corporate and retail teams. We are immensely grateful for their service."
Throughout May, customers at any Yesway or Allsup's store can help through specific purchases. Between May 1-31, for every purchase of a Bodyarmour 28-ounce or 1-liter beverage, or any Yesway or Allsup's private-label brand salty snack, 10 cents will be donated to Operation Homefront.
Rewards members can also contribute by redeeming their Smiles loyalty points through the retailer's rewards app.
Founded in 2015 by Brookwood Financial Partners, Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 435 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.