Retailers Recognize Military Appreciation Month

Pilot Flying J and Yesway are supporting service members through free offers and donations.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., and FORT WORTH, Texas — In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, both Pilot Flying J and Yesway plan to run special offers throughout the month of May as a way of thanking service members and their families.

Pilot, headquartered in Knoxville, will be offering weekly deals on free snacks and drinks through the myRewards Plus app, including:

  • May 6-12: Free 16-ounce C4 energy drink
  • May 13-19: Free slice of pizza
  • May 20-26:  Free Quest item 
  • May 27-June 2: Free king size M&M'S

Service members will also receive free fountain drinks all month long, along with a year-round 10% military discount on food and beverages after verifying their status through ID.me in the app.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes, and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.

The Texas-based convenience retailer is assisting military and first responders with a $100,000 donation to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit which provides financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles for service members and their families.

"Military Appreciation Month holds special significance for us at Yesway, and we are privileged to support the incredible work of Operation Homefront," said Tom Trkla, Chairman and CEO of Yesway. "Our commitment extends not only to our customers but also to veterans who live and work in communities we serve and within our corporate and retail teams. We are immensely grateful for their service."

Throughout May, customers at any Yesway or Allsup's store can help through specific purchases. Between May 1-31, for every purchase of a Bodyarmour 28-ounce or 1-liter beverage, or any Yesway or Allsup's private-label brand salty snack, 10 cents will be donated to Operation Homefront. 

Rewards members can also contribute by redeeming their Smiles loyalty points through the retailer's rewards app.

Founded in 2015 by Brookwood Financial Partners, Fort Worth-based Yesway's c-store portfolio includes 435 stores in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska. It operates primarily under the Yesway and Allsup's brands.

