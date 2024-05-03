Pilot Kicks Off Large-Scale Hiring Initiative

Available full-time and part-time positions include:

Travel center leadership

Hourly retail

Restaurant leadership

Hourly food service

Class A CDL drivers

"We are searching for talented and hard-working individuals to join our dynamic workforce," said Julius Cox, executive vice president and chief people officer at Pilot. "We're dedicated to putting people first, and we're looking for team members who share a similar purpose and want to grow with us."

Pilot offers employees numerous benefits, including fuel discounts, paid parental leave, low-cost health plans, meal credits, tuition assistance and adoption assistance.

The company will also be continuing its Fueling Recognition program, which launched in 2023 and allows leaders to recognize team members with in-app points redeemable on thousands of items.

Pilot recently relaunched its mobile app for employees, which allows team members to stay updated with company news, access documents and trainings, and find resources.

As hiring ramps up, Pilot also plans to expand on its major initiatives, including New Horizons, a more than $1 billion initiative to remodel its stores that launched in 2022. The company recently celebrated completing more than 100 remodels and continues to make improvements across its network of travel centers.

Interested job applicants can apply for open positions here.

The Pilot and Flying J travel center network — a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway — includes more than 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart.