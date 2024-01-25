Reynolds American Named a 2024 Top Employer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the second consecutive year, Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) has been named a Top Employer for 2024 in the United States by the Top Employers Institute.

RAI was one of 44 organizations nationwide to receive the recognition. The Top Employers Institute program certifies organizations based on the participation and results of their Human Resources (HR) Best Practices Survey, which covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics, including people strategy; work environment; talent acquisition; learning; diversity, equity and inclusion; and well-being.

Being certified as a top employer showcases an organization's dedication to a better work environment and exhibits this through excellent HR policies and people practices, according to Reynolds.

"Our employees are leading the transformation of an entire industry and supporting them professionally and personally throughout their career with us is critical to our organization's success," said Borgia Walker, senior vice president, human resources and inclusion. "With a unique workforce that represents many professions from manufacturing to scientists and corporate roles, to a nationwide salesforce, our employees have different needs to excel, and this Top Employer certification underscores the efforts we make to help our employees thrive."

Some of Reynolds' highest marks in the Top Employer assessment were in the areas of career growth and development, learning opportunities available for employees, rewards and recognition, and employee well-being.

RAI's parent company, BAT Group, has also been certified as a Top Employer in various countries around the world since 2009 and as a Global Top Employer since 2018. BAT as an organization has also received recognition over the past year, including in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, which recognizes a company's commitment to pay equity.

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co. Inc., American Snuff Co., R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Modoral Brands Inc.