RFA Analysis: Automakers Endorse E15 for Majority of New Vehicles
New for 2024, Subaru approved the use of E15 in its popular Forester model, completing the manufacturer's multiyear shift to E15 across the board. Notably, BMW and Mini continue to approve the use of gasoline containing up to 25% ethanol (E25) in the manufacturers' vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz, Mazda and Volvo do not specifically list E15 as an approved fuel, and the light-duty internal combustion vehicles produced by those three automakers collectively make up almost 6% of total U.S. sales. Their failure to endorse E15 use leaves air quality and climate benefits on the table, Cooper said.
Currently, consumers can access E15 at more than 3,200 gas stations, with significant expansion on the horizon, since the Biden Administration has made another $450 million available in the Inflation Reduction Act for higher-blend fueling infrastructure.
