RFA Giveaway Puts Alternative Fuels in the Spotlight

Participants can enter the contest in one of two ways. First, they can register or log in to E85prices.com or its corresponding app and submit retail station prices for E15 and/or E85. Alternatively, contestants may also post photographs showcasing fuel prices on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Photographs should display the fuel dispenser or price signage and must include the prices of regular unleaded (E10), E15 and/or E85. Submissions should include the station name, city, state, a @EthanolRFA tag, and the hashtags #ethanol, #E15, #E85 and #fuelprices.

"Our annual contest has become a welcomed part of the summer driving season with thousands of new registered users each year," said Robert White, RFA senior vice president of industry relations and market development. "Higher blends like E15 and E85 not only lower cost at the pump, they also reduce harmful tailpipe pollution and carbon emissions. We hope consumers will find new stations — and lower prices — through our contest and enjoy summer just a little more."

The number of stations selling E85 has expanded to more than 5,800 stations across more than 3,000 cities, while E15 is now available at more than 3,500 stations across more than 1,600 cities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently issued an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 to be sold this summer in order to provide relief at the pump from market supply issues created by the ongoing war in Ukraine and conflict in the Middle East.

More information about the RFA's "Ethanol Days of Summer," including rules and regulations, can be found here.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C, the RFA is a leading trade association for America's ethanol industry, driving growth in sustainable renewable fuels and bioproducts for a better future.