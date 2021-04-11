Rich's Fully Finished Glazed Donuts

Rich Products Corp. introduces a line of Fully Finished Glazed Donuts. Available in convenient tray packaging, varieties include: glazed yeast ring donut (48 per case); glazed cinnamon roll donut (32 per case); glazed apple fritter donut (32 per case); and plain cake ring donut (48 per case). All of the Fully Finished Glazed Donuts boast a stable glaze that does not degrade over time, a soft texture, and a longer ambient shelf life in the bakery case: 48 hours for the yeast donuts and 72 hours for the cake donuts. The glazed yeast rings also maintain a "just finished" appearance throughout the ambient shelf life, the company noted.