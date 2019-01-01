Rich's Maple Waffle Flatbread is made with all-natural maple chips and maple flavor for a delicious and healthy twist on breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner. Using this whole grain flatbread, convenience stores can create a platform of sandwiches featuring a variety of fillings and flavors — from the traditional chicken and waffles combo, to a breakfast sausage sandwich, to bold offerings like a Cajun chicken waffle sandwich, Buffalo chicken waffle sandwich, or maple barbecue street taco. Each 1.1-ounce flatbread contains 1 gram of fiber. The thaw-and-serve product arrives 192 per case and has a frozen shelf life of 180 days.