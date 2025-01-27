Rich Products Corp. introduces Rich's Parbaked French Breadstick, a 7-inch, bake-and-serve breadstick that makes an ideal snack or meal component and can be customized for each daypart. Convenience stores can deliver scratch-quality satisfaction with this parbaked breadstick that goes from the freezer to the oven to the counter in minutes, according to the company. Store associates simply remove the product from the freezer, bake for five to 12 minutes, and then serve. The 1.8-ounce breadsticks arrive frozen, 120 per case, with a shelf life that's 270 days frozen or three days ambient.