Debuting in late November, Slim Jim Bites is a snack that's small in stature but big on taste. The 3.75-ounce resealable bags are available in Original and Mild varieties, and have a suggested retail price of $6.49. According to maker Conagra Brands, bite-sized meat snacks are up 19% over the past year and are the category's fastest growing segment, with $234 million in annual sales.