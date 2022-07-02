A vegan, non-dairy alternative to traditional cheese, Rich's Plant-Based Cheese is naturally cultured to deliver the melt, flavor and texture consumers expect. Available in two varieties — mozzarella-style shreds and American-style slices — the plant-based cheese is made without the top eight allergens and contains no artificial flavors or colors. The Mozzarella Shreds come four per case at 2.5 pounds each, while the American Slices come six per case at 1.5 pounds each. Rich's Plant-Based Cheese can be utilized for a variety of menu applications, from pizza and sandwiches to dips and sauces, according to the company.