Rich's Plant-Based Pizza Doughs, Crusts & Flatbread

Rich Products added nine new options to its plant-based pizza and flatbread portfolio, expanding it to a total of 13 options to meet growing demand. Additions include: Ready-to-Stretch Cauliflower Sheeted Pizza Dough that is customizable, proofed in Rich's bakery, and easily transitions from a store's cooler to hand-stretching to the oven for a traditional, authentic pizza; Parbaked Crusts and Flatbread in cauliflower, zucchini and sweet potato varieties that deliver the eating experience of a traditional crust or flatbread with the ease of going from freezer to oven or thaw and serve; and Gluten-Free Parbaked Crusts that offer the experience of a premium, thin-style pizza with a crisp bite.